Home destroyed in York County fire, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A single-family home in York County lost their home Saturday night following a fire.

One person was hurt and was sent to the hospital and crews were on scene for three hours at a home on Crosswinds Drive. 30 firefighters put the fire out. Officials say the home was a total loss.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The Bethel SC Fire Department thanked other departments for their help in putting out the fire.

