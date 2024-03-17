Local

Home destroyed in York County fire, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

York County Fire The Bethel SC Fire Department thanked other departments for their help in putting out the fire. (Bethel Fire Dept.)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A single-family home in York County lost their home Saturday night following a fire.

One person was hurt and was sent to the hospital and crews were on scene for three hours at a home on Crosswinds Drive. 30 firefighters put the fire out. Officials say the home was a total loss.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The Bethel SC Fire Department thanked other departments for their help in putting out the fire.

