Family marks 30+ years since teen’s murder in Catawba County, hopes new banners spur tips

BROOKFORD, N.C. — Family members of a more than 30-year-old unsolved murder in Catawba County are hoping for help from the public on the anniversary of the 13-year-old’s disappearance.

On Thursday, they shared photos of loved ones placing new banners with photos of Dee Dee Dawkins near where she was found murdered in 1992.

The new banners will be hung along Highway 127 and South Center Street in the town of Brookford.

It was several weeks after the teenager’s death before she was discovered near the Brookford dam. The family says they are offering a $5,000 reward in case.

VIDEO: Police chief at center of cold case says accusations over evidence are ‘politically motivated’

Police chief at center of cold case says accusations over evidence are ‘politically motivated’

©2025 Cox Media Group