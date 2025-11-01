Family mourns teen who was killed at northwest Charlotte Halloween party

CHARLOTTE — A family friend said 17-year-old West Charlotte High School student Amari Cooper was shot and killed Saturday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened at a Halloween party along Old Plank Road, just off Brookshire Boulevard.

A friend of Cooper said the teen had a promising future.

Around 12:30 Saturday morning, shots rang out at the home where the party took place.

Neighbors described a chaotic scene where all the kids were running for their lives.

One of those kids was Cooper. Sources said that she was hit by a stray bullet and had nothing to do with the violence that she was a victim of.

Leondra Garett is a community activist and a close family friend and helped to raise the teen. She told Channel 9 about the conversation that she had with the victim’s mother Saturday morning.

“She said, ‘They killed my baby. They took my baby.’ And I’ve heard mothers scream before as I’ve been to many homicides with the work that I do, but that was my scream last night for my sister, for my niece, for her baby, for her little sister that was there and watched her sister pass away, and all her friends that was there,” said Garett.

Police have not made an arrest and as far as we know, they are still trying to determine what sparked the violence.

