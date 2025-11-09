Family of murdered Charlotte businessman searches for answers

CHARLOTTE — The family of a man killed at his Charlotte warehouse this past week say they knew something was wrong when he didn’t check in on them.

CMPD told us this week that Gerald Barnes, 68, was found dead in his Charlotte business off of Central Avenue Thursday night.

He was one of three victims in two counties, that police say are all tied to the same murder suspect.

Well as you might imagine it’s been a very difficult few days for the family of Thomas Barnes.

They got very concerned about him when they called his warehouse Thursday afternoon and he didn’t answer.

That was unusual because in addition to being a businessman he was his wife’s caregiver.

He and Lynn Bainared Benjamin were married for 25 years and he always answered.

Eventually they contacted an employee who had a key to the business.

He entered and found Barnes’ Body.

He had been stabbed.

Jessica Vought is their daughter and she thinks about her father’s last moments.

“I would imagine that if he had any last moments to think before he passed that his last thoughts that I need to call Lynn and let her know I’m not going to be home today and that breaks my heart because I know he thought about her,” said Vogt.

Tomorrow Adam Mercado the suspect in this case will have his first appearance before a judge.

The family is debating whether or not to attend.

