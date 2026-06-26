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Road closures planned for Summer Soul Cultural Festival in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Road closures planned for Summer Soul Cultural Festival in Uptwon
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — About 5,000 people are expected to attend the Summer Soul Cultural Festival on Saturday in Uptown Charlotte and roads will be closed for it.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. Roads will close starting at 7:30 a.m.

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Tryon Street will close between Trade and Sixth streets, and Fifth Street between Church and College streets.

Drivers can use Sixth, Church, Trade, and College streets as alternates.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

All lanes will reopen by 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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