Family must wait on water tests before moving into FEMA mobile home

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A homeowner says FEMA sent a team to treat their well water Wednesday.

This was after the family told Channel 9 that water quality concerns kept them from moving into a mobile home FEMA put on their property after Helene.

On Tuesday, the family showed reporter Dave Faherty the tape over the door to the trailer in Yancey County. It’s been there since January but they say FEMA won’t let them move in.

The family said Wednesday that FEMA will return to their property in 48 hours to test the water after the treatment.

The family must wait 10 days to get the results, which is when they hope to move in.

VIDEO: WNC family recovering from Helene left waiting for home from FEMA

WNC family recovering from Helene left waiting for home from FEMA

©2025 Cox Media Group