Counselors available at school after Monroe High student killed in Charlotte

MONROE, N.C. — Counselors are available at Monroe High School after a 17-year-old student was shot and killed early Saturday morning near North Graham Street and Craighead Road in north Charlotte.

Navaeh Carter was killed in the shooting after someone fired shots at the car she was in.

Carter, 16-year-old boy, and a man were in two separate cars when they were shot at.

Carter was the only one who died.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Detectives investigate north Charlotte homicide