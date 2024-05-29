2 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday night, paramedics said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on High Meadows Lane off of Archdale Drive. The area houses an apartment complex.

MEDIC said two people with life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

