Family searching for justice after man killed inside west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A mother and father are desperately searching for justice after their son was shot and killed in west Charlotte last week.

His family told Channel 9 that 36-year-old Cordarrell Houston was an entrepreneur who owned a small t-shirt business, and they were very proud of him.

Unfortunately, Houston was inside his home on Toddville Road when a shot was fired from outside. He was struck and later died, according to family members.

“In the short span of 5:10 p.m. to probably 6 p.m., when the surgeon came in and told us they were sorry, they did all they could do. 50 minutes, our world was turned upside down,” Larry Houston, the victim’s father, said.

“I don’t know how long I’m gonna be like this. It’s not fair,” Carol Houston, the victim’s mother, said.

The Houstons said they wanted the community to know what kind of man they raised.

“He never gave us any problems; he didn’t even ask to borrow money from us when he first got started on his own. We wanted to help him, but he wouldn’t allow us to help him,” Larry Houston said.

The family said police have not told them if they have any suspects or a motive in connection with this case. They said they just want justice and believe there is someone out there who can give them the answers they need.

“He’s not just a black man that died by gun violence because he was in the midst of doing something wrong, he was in his bedroom beginning his day,” Larry Houston expressed. “I’m praying to God to touch your heart to call authorities and let them know what you know that can help us help them give us justice. That tuck didn’t die in vain. That the person who did this will be held accountable.”

While investigators have not shared much information with them, the family said they are confident that the police will get the job done.

