Family seeks better police training after man with intellectual disability is wrongfully arrested

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 35-year-old man with severe developmental challenges was arrested by police on Monday night after officers mistakenly identified him as his brother, who was wanted for a probation violation.

The man’s family reported that his anxiety and trauma had dramatically increased following the incident.

The wrongful arrest occurred when the man answered the door at his home.

According to his family, police never confirmed his identity before detaining him, which has raised concerns about how law enforcement handles interactions with individuals with developmental disabilities.

The man, who is unable to understand complex situations due to his intellectual disability, answered the door to Probation and Parole officers seeking his brother.

When he opened the door, officers immediately apprehended him, taking him to the ground before identifying their mistake.

Reverend Franklin Clark, a relative of the arrested man and a local minister, expressed deep frustration over the incident.

He remarked, “That right there says anybody can swear the door, and if you look like the person, we’re going to take you.”

He emphasized that the listed differences between the brothers should have prevented the mistake, such as the absence of specific tattoos on the man that his brother has.

After a couple of hours, the police realized their mistake and returned the man home, where his family found the house empty.

Clark noted that the police apologized upon returning him, stating, “Said they are sorry. They realize they took the wrong person. They apologize.”

The family was aware of prior police interactions, which they described as polite and uneventful, indicating that this situation was unexpected and deeply unsettling.

Reverend Clark highlighted the lasting impact of the incident on his relative, saying, “He is agitated. Pacing the floor, won’t sleep at night. He’s always had a fear for police. Now you can imagine what their fear has elevated to.”

The family is hoping for improved training for police officers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

