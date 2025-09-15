Family sues Charlotte, security firm after man killed at transit center

CHARLOTTE — The family of a man killed by a stray bullet at Uptown Charlotte’s transit center is suing the city and its security contractor, alleging they failed to protect riders despite repeated violence at the facility.

Qualo Daniels was an innocent bystander when a fight broke out between two people in April at the Charlotte Transit Center, family members said.

Gunfire erupted and a stray bullet struck Daniels, killing him.

The family said their son’s death was the fourth at the transit center in six months, and they believe the city and security there should have done more to protect riders.

Daniels’ family filed the lawsuit last week seeking thousands of dollars from the city of Charlotte over an alleged lack of protection.

The lawsuit also names Professional Police Services, the security firm used by the Charlotte Area Transit System.

The suit references three other “homicide deaths” at or around the transit center in the six months prior to Daniels’ death.

There was the death of Joshua Overton after he was allegedly beaten by security guards in December 2024.

LeShean McBeth, who was “robbed then stabbed in the neck and killed,” according to the lawsuit.

There was also an “unnamed woman found dead in a lobby bathroom.”

The suit alleges, “Defendants City of Charlotte and Police Services knew or should have known that mitigation efforts and attempts to stop rampant illicit activity and violent crime at the CTC were woefully inadequate.”

It lists thousands of crimes that have happened within a hundred feet of the transit center in the

The suit alleges transit center employees and security, “all failed to intervene and remove (the two men fighting) before the fight escalated … into a gunfight.”

It claims the city and the security company were negligent in keeping the transit center safe: Failing to properly hire, train, and supervise its employees, agents, and/or assigns on how to properly identify and remove known violent criminals from its premises; properly deescalate conflict, to monitor and enforce the use of adequate safety techniques, comprehensive background checks, research and screen people for potential red flags, and adequately staff its facility with a sufficient number.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with people on Monday who use Charlotte’s transit system.

Linda Fisher has lived in Charlotte for 17 years and said she feels safe but thinks trains and buses need more security.

“I do, because I carry God with me,” Fisher said. “But I still feel like they should have more protection.”

Daniels family statement:

“On April 12, 2025, our son Qualo Daniels was an innocent bystander when he was struck in the head by a bullet inside CATS Transit facilities, where adequate security should have been a must, but was not. Now this new stabbing incident has received the national spotlight, further exposing security problems that have been going on for years. Our son’s death has remained in the shadows. We are still seeking justice for our son while continuing to heal. The Daniels Family would like to send our condolences to the family of Iryna Zarutska. We are deeply sorry for your loss and pray for her family. We hope that those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The Charlotte community came together over the weekend to honor Iryna Zarutska.

Light rail killing A memorial for Iryna Zarutska at the East/West Boulevard Blue Line Station. (MARK SCHULMAN/WSOC)

Decarlos Brown allegedly stabbed the 23-year-old woman on Aug. 22 on the light rail in South End.

Dozens came together remember her at Marshall Park Friday.

Brown is in jail without bond.

