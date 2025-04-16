Man charged in weekend homicide at Charlotte Transit Center

Qualo Daniels, 31, was shot and killed on Saturday night. — Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a weekend homicide at the Charlotte Transit Center in Uptown Charlotte.

Jeremiah McCree, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

We are asking why police didn’t charge McCree with murder and if there are any other suspects.

