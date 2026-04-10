Family’s only car destroyed after gas station fire in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — A family in Morganton is asking for help from the community after losing their only vehicle to a fire Wednesday.

Breanna Norton and Austin Fulp had just pulled into the Speedway in Morganton to get gas with their son Wednesday. When Austin went to pay, he smelled something burning and then spotted the flames coming from the car.

“When he got out, he said, ‘Get out...get out, the car is on fire,” Breanna Norton said.

Firefighters scrambled to knock down the flames after arriving at the gas station. It was the family’s only vehicle, and they have a special needs son who has medical appointments every week 60 miles away in Charlotte.

“I just seen flames shooting out the drivers side…side tires," Austin Fulp said.

The couple immediately got their son Matix to safety. Austin even tried to use a fire extinguisher from the store to put the flames out as they spread across the engine.

They told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the car has gotten a lot of use because Matix has a rare genetic disorder. The family says he has special needs and has doctor appointments on a weekly basis in both Charlotte and Asheville.

“He is extremely important. He is an angel in our lives, Breanna Norton said. ”He has 14 specialists, and 12 of them are in Charlotte, which is about an hour and a half away.”

The family is thankful for efforts by firefighters to try to save the car. Even though they had insurance, it does cover the damages.

“God is going to take care of us and god has always taken care of Matix and provided for him and I trust in him to continue to do that,” Breanna Norton said.

So far, the family has risen more than $2,000 for a new car. You can donate by clicking here.

©2026 Cox Media Group