Fans, businesses eager for Charlotte FC home-opener

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will kick off Saturday in its home-opener against Atlanta United FC at the Bank America Stadium.

Channel 9 spoke with fans who said they are excited, especially after Wilfried Zaha was signed onto the team during the off-season.

Mint City Collective is one of the largest support clubs for the team, and member Matt Chantry said this is one of the most important seasons for the club.

“MLS Cup, I think it’s always the goal for anybody, but we showed last year we’ve got the ability, and we’ve added Wilfried Zaha, who is a gigantic signing for us this offseason,” said Chantry.

Chantry said that signing former Premier League star Zaha would be a big part of taking the team to the next level.

The team is coming off a playoff appearance a season ago, and beyond just getting better play on the pitch, the signing could be big for the team’s brand.

“He is by far the best, the biggest name that we have had,” Chantry said. “It’s not the be-all, end-all but Instagram followers alone, he dwarfs anyone else that we’ve got and above most other people In the league. His talent level is amazing,” Chantry said.

The season will also be a big deal for local businesses.

Bars, including Clutch Kitchen and Pour House on Cedar Street, look to capitalize.

This will be the fourth season for Charlotte FC, which helps fill the gap for sports bars and other businesses around the stadium.

“Now that the Panthers season is over, and soccer is starting, it’s super fun to have everyone in here when it’s nice and the garage door is open,” said Maci McCoy, with Clutch.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

