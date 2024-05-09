Fans file in for Wells Fargo Championship after short rain delay

CHARLOTTE — Two rounds of storms in as many days didn’t stop the world’s top golfers from teeing off Thursday during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

There was a rain delay, however, pushing back starting tee times by one hour.

Once gates opened, hundreds of fans crowded in, bringing with them umbrellas, jackets, and ponchos to stay dry. They came to watch one of the signature events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Wells Fargo Championship 2024

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship is comprised of approximately 70 to 80 players, including the Top 50 from the FedEx Cup standings last season.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with fans in attendance, some of whom experienced the tournament for the first time, while Charlotte resident Maxwell Hanks has been attending for 15 years.

“I have a lot of friends out here that I have seen over the years, so what better way to spend time,” Maxwell said.

During the tournament, there will not be a cut, allowing fans to watch the same field throughout the weekend.

The total purse is worth $20 million.

VIDEO: Wells Fargo Championship returns to Charlotte

Wells Fargo Championship returns to Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group