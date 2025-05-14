Fans, golfers take on Quail Hollow PGA Championship practice rounds after Monday’s washout

CHARLOTTE — Fans took to Quail Hollow Golf Club for the first time this week as the best golfers in the world get ready for the PGA Championship.

After downpours closed the course to the public on Monday, fans were able to get a look at their favorite golfers on Tuesday. Other than a brief suspension of play, conditions stayed rather dry.

Numerous golfers spoke to the media about the weather and this week’s challenges.

“The greens are exceptionally firm for getting a few inches of rain the last three or four days,” 2024 PGA Championship Winner Xander Schauffele said. “Tomorrow afternoon and Thursday morning, I see these greens being a foot-and-a-half faster.

Scottie Scheffler, the number one golfer in the world, spoke on his mindset.

“I think a lot of times at majors, you can almost over-prepare. Coming in this week...making sure you’re rested,” Scheffler said. “It’s a big golf course. It’s pretty wet; the greens are still pretty firm.”

The PGA Championship tees off early Thursday morning and will run through Sunday.

