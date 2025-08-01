Fans to return to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE — Fans will pack into Bank of America Stadium in Uptown on Saturday to get their first glimpse of this year’s Carolina Panthers team on the field.

Carolina Panthers Fan Fest will be the first opportunity to see the players practice.

The biggest news was when head coach Dave Canales said he’s playing Bryce Young and the rest of the starters for at least the first two preseason games.

This is a big change from last year.

The Panthers starters did not play until the final preseason game in Canales’ first season.

The coach went on to say those reps in-game, even prep the night before, are just too valuable to pass up.

Meanwhile, Channel 9 has watched the team the past two weeks.

The offense and defense have been back and forth on who won the day.

The nod goes to defense with multiple turnovers and Canales even described them as dominant.

From here, the focus turns to Fan Fest.

Outside of the pandemic, this is the first time in years fans haven’t been allowed at training camp.

“Just that gratification of making a play and hearing the fans, making a tackle,” Canales said. “Making a nice catch or a big run. The successes that come with that and being able to feed off the energy of the fans.”

“Obviously this being my first time to make a first impression to the fans over here,” said wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan. “Being able to showcase my talents in front of everybody. At the end of the day, they pay me to make plays. I’m going to try to make plays as much as I possibly can.”

Canales said they’ll be out here in full pads for Fan Fest.

The full schedule:

5:00pm: Gates open

5:30pm: Pre-practice entertainment begins

6:30pm: Players begin on-field warmups

7:30pm: Practice begins

Around 8:45pm: Practice ends and autograph session begins

Post Practice: Fireworks and laser show begins

