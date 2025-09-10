Fatal collision in Caldwell County claims life of Charlotte woman

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision involving three vehicles occurred on Wednesday, shortly after 9 a.m. on US 321 at River Bend Drive in Caldwell County.

Christine Mary Hallett, 55, of Charlotte, died from her injuries after being transported to Frye Regional Medical Center.

The accident involved a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by James Oliver Mull Jr., 81, of Granite Falls, which ran a red light and collided with a northbound 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by Wilson Brent Phillips, 62, of Lenoir.

The impact caused the Dodge Dakota to lose control and crash into a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by Hallett.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the accident.

Neither Mull nor Phillips were injured in the collision.

The initial investigation does not indicate speed or impairment as contributing factors to the accident.

