Deadly crash closes Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. — A deadly crash closed a Salisbury road Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the Salisbury Police Department said it happened on South Main Street by Airport Road.

All lanes of South Main Street were blocked during the investigation.

It’s not clear how the crash happened or if anyone will be charged.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte sends 1 to hospital, MEDIC says)

Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte sends 1 to hospital, MEDIC says





©2023 Cox Media Group