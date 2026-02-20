Father charged with after attacking son’s accused killer at courthouse

CHARLOTTE — Court documents shine new details of someone accused of jumping the man accused of killing his son inside the Mecklenburg County courthouse.

Police charged Shaheem Snype with misdemeanor assault.

Shaheem Snype

Snype is the father of Jamariyae Dixon, who police say was killed by the man Snype was attacking.

I’m inside the Meck County courthouse where there was a fight on the fifth floor. An arrest was made. Someone left on a the stretcher. Some blood got on the floor so the cleaning crew is on scene. Fifth floor is where homicide cases are being heard today. Families, suspects,… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 19, 2026

A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy had to use his Taser to get Snype to stop punching McKnight, court documents said.

McKnight was supposed to appear for a bond revocation hearing, but it was rescheduled due to the fight.

