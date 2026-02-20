Local

Father charged with after attacking son’s accused killer at courthouse

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mecklenburg County Courthouse
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Court documents shine new details of someone accused of jumping the man accused of killing his son inside the Mecklenburg County courthouse.

READ MORE: Homicide suspect attacked outside Mecklenburg County courtroom

Police charged Shaheem Snype with misdemeanor assault.

Shaheem Snype

Snype is the father of Jamariyae Dixon, who police say was killed by the man Snype was attacking.

A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy had to use his Taser to get Snype to stop punching McKnight, court documents said.

McKnight was supposed to appear for a bond revocation hearing, but it was rescheduled due to the fight.

Homicide suspect attacked outside Mecklenburg County courtroom

Homicide suspect attacked outside Mecklenburg County courtroom

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read