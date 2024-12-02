Father files lawsuit against CMS after son’s shooting death

CHARLOTTE — A father is suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after the shooting death of his 17-year-old son.

Nahzir Taylor died after he was shot in the head while getting off his school bus in east Charlotte in 2022.

His father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against CMS and the former Rocky River High School principal.

The suit claims the shooting stemmed from a fight in the school cafeteria that day.

Security cameras recorded another student threatening to shoot and kill Taylor, according to the lawsuit.

It also claims the school didn’t call Taylor’s parents after the fight, didn’t report the threat to the police, or detain the student.

©2024 Cox Media Group