Father Filmore Strunk retires after 37 years of ministry

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — The Reverend Canon Filmore Strunk, Jr., a prominent figure in the Charlotte-area Christian community, has retired after 37 years of ordained ministry.

Father Filmore Strunk served at All Saints Anglican Church in Weddington for nearly two decades, where he was known for his pastoral care, preaching, and leadership in shaping the Anglican presence in the Carolinas.

Father Filmore played a significant role in the formation of the Diocese of the Carolinas, part of the Anglican Church in North America.

He also served as a Canon with the Diocese of Accra in Ghana, building international relationships.

Under his leadership, All Saints Anglican Church grew into a vibrant, multi-generational congregation focused on mission and outreach.

All Saints recently hosted a retirement celebration for Father Filmore, attended by friends, family, clergy, and colleagues from across the country and overseas, including Archbishop Torto from Accra, Ghana.

VIDEO: How to save for retirement at any age

How to save for retirement at any age

©2025 Cox Media Group