Sources: Gaston County mother accused of fatally exposing child to carfentanil

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in jail after being accused of killing her child, according to sources.

Ebone Johnson was taken into custody by the Gaston County Police Department on Wednesday.

She has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Johnson exposed the child to carfentanil.

The Drug Enforcement Administration describes the drug as a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Police are reporting that the drug is what led to the child’s death.

Sources tell Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that the victim is the suspect’s child. We are working to learn the exact age of that child.

