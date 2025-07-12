Fayetteville man charged for series of mail thefts in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Juan Peterson-Gannon, a 41-year-old from Fayetteville, NC, was arrested earlier this week for a series of mail thefts in Unionville, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout June, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of mail thefts, with residents finding their mail scattered along the roadway, a release said. The UCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau took over the cases, using technology and witness reports to identify Peterson-Gannon as the suspect.

He remains in custody under a $375,000 secured bond, facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

Detectives developed information about the vehicle used by Peterson-Gannon during the thefts with the help of victims and witnesses. They utilized FLOCK Safety license plate reader technology to track the suspect’s vehicle.

Peterson-Gannon made multiple trips to Union County, stealing mail in search of cash, checks, and other valuables, discarding items he deemed worthless along the roadways.

The investigation is still open, deputies say.

