FBI files shed some light on Shanquella Robinson investigation

CHARLOTTE — There has been a years-long quest for more information in the Shanquella Robinson case.

Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico, in 2022 with six people she considered friends. She never returned home.

The people who Robinson was with claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, but Robinson’s family believes something else happened.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno has been pushing the FBI for more information for years.

At 5 p.m., Bruno explains new details from FBI files he has obtained.

VIDEO: Lawyer for family of Shanquella Robinson files lawsuit against travel companions

Lawyer for family of Shanquella Robinson files lawsuit against travel companions

©2025 Cox Media Group