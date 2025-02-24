Two more members of ‘Cabo 6′ ask for lawsuit to be dismissed

CHARLOTTE — Two more members of the “Cabo 6″ are asking for the Shanquella Robinson family’s lawsuit against them to be dismissed.

The two travel mates of Shanquella, Alysse Hyatt and Wenter Donovan are asking the federal judge to dismiss the case because they claim North Carolina isn’t the proper venue.

In October 2022, Robinson died in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her family members say they were told she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy in Mexico claimed she died of neck and spinal injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A video also surfaced of Robinson being attacked on the trip. The FBI declined charges.

In federal court docs, the attorney for Hyatt and Donovan refers to them as “bystanders” and says there is no allegation they participated in a fight or touched anyone.

The attorney also says since the doctors and hotel personnel reside in Mexico, this case should be governed by Mexico law.

A third travel mate, Nazeer Wiggins, previously filed federal court documents calling on the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The person who reportedly fought Robinson in the video clip has not yet responded to the federal lawsuit. Records show she changed her name. Attorneys for Robinson believe she resides in Connecticut.

A federal judge will determine if the lawsuit should be dismissed at a later date.

The Robinson family is seeking damages as a result of her death.

(VIDEO: FBI denies Channel 9′s request for Shanquella Robinson’s investigation file)

FBI denies Channel 9's request for Shanquella Robinson's investigation file

©2025 Cox Media Group