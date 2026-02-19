FBI investigates shots fired at candidate’s home

CHARLOTTE — The FBI has joined an investigation into a shooting that occurred at the home of Aaron Marin in Mecklenburg County. Investigators stated that Martin was specifically targeted and the incident was not a random act of violence.

Martin’s wife and children were inside the home when the shots were fired, but no one was injured. The federal agency is now assisting local authorities in the search for the person responsible for the gunfire.

Although shots were fired toward the building, local authorities reported that no individuals were struck or injured during the event.

The FBI is now working alongside local law enforcement to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting. Officials have emphasized that the incident was a targeted attack rather than a random act of violence. No information regarding a potential motive or suspect description has been released at this time.

