FDA expected to approve nasal spray alternative to EpiPen

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned that an EpiPen alternative could soon be hitting the market and this one doesn’t involve a needle.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the new medicine for severe allergic reactions soon. It’s called Neffy and it provides epinephrine through a nasal spray.

Neffy is smaller than an EpiPen, which is significant because the company producing the medicine, ARS Pharmaceuticals, cited a study saying 35% more people would carry it on them as they should.

Since Neffy doesn’t have a needle, supporters think people would take it sooner in an emergency situation. ARS Pharmaceuticals predicts patients would take Neffy 18 minutes faster than they would inject themselves.

Neffy would be for adults and children who weigh more than 66 pounds. The company is also working on a version for younger children.

According to published reports, if the FDA approves Neffy it could hit pharmacies by the end of the year.

It is not clear how much it will cost.

