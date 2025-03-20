FDA recalls nearly 200K cans of green beans sold at Target

CAROLINAS — You’ll want to check your pantry today.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling cans of green beans that were sold in almost two-dozen states including North and South Carolina.

The recall includes nearly 200,000 cans of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans, a Target food brand.

The FDA says they could potentially be contaminated with a foreign object.

According to Del Monte Foods, Inc., the product’s manufacturer, the recalled cans have a “Best if Used By” date of Oct. 28, 2026, and the lot number: Lot AA 418507.

You can return them for a refund.

