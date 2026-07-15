Federal civil case against Charlotte activist paused for 90 days

CHARLOTTE — A federal civil case against the Charlotte homeless activist has been paused for 90 days.

Feds accused Cedric Dean of Medicaid fraud.

They want to seize assets they said were purchased with money he allegedly obtained improperly.

Judge Max Cogburn issued a stay on Tuesday.

Court documents say attorneys for the government and Dean requested the stay because there is an ongoing criminal investigation into him and his company.

The court documents say discovery in the civil case will impact the ability of the government to conduct its criminal investigation, and continuation of the forfeiture proceedings could burden Dean’s rights against self-incrimination in the criminal case.

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