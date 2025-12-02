Judge dismisses misdemeanor charge against Charlotte activist Cedric Dean

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte judge has dropped a misdemeanor charge against community activist Cedric Dean.

In May, Dean was charged with breaking and entering after he was accused of entering a tenant’s room at the Baymont Inn.

Dean was managing the property at the time of the incident.

On Monday, Judge Fritz Mercer dismissed the case. Dean, however, remains under federal investigation after being accused of Medicaid fraud.

