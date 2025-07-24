Federal funding cuts and changing athletics landscape pose financial hurdles for UNC System

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina System’s Board of Governors is set to meet on Thursday to address significant financial challenges facing the state’s public universities as the 2025-26 school year approaches.

The meeting comes at a time of financial uncertainty, exacerbated by the North Carolina state legislature’s failure to pass a new budget, which affects funding for the 16 public universities in the system, according to WRAL.

The UNC System’s Board of Governors will discuss budgetary pressures, including the impact of federal funding cuts proposed by President Donald Trump, which target scientific, medical, and other research.

Additionally, the board will consider the implications of Congress’s recent vote to eliminate federal funding for public broadcasting, affecting TV and radio stations operated by the state’s public universities.

The rapidly changing landscape of college athletics also presents financial challenges, with some schools facing a negative athletics fund balance, according to a budget document prepared for the meeting.

UNC System President Peter Hans is expected to report on new accreditation efforts as the system plans to leave its current accrediting body to join a new group formed with several other states.

The lack of a new state budget has created uncertainty for large capital projects, including a new children’s hospital and the remediation of Poe Hall at N.C. State University.

Enrollment changes are also a concern, with some universities expecting a drop in enrollment, which may lead to a redistribution of funds.

The Board of Governors’ meeting will be crucial in addressing these financial challenges and setting the direction for the UNC System as it navigates the upcoming school year amid ongoing uncertainties.

VIDEO: STEM event at UNC Charlotte in jeopardy due to federal funding cuts

STEM event at UNC Charlotte in jeopardy due to federal funding cuts

©2025 Cox Media Group