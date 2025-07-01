Federal funding freeze impacts Gaston County senior community service program

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Federal funding freezes are impacting the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) in Gaston County, leaving 53 senior participants facing a work furlough starting July 1.

For some participants, SCSEP provides their sole source of income, making the funding freeze particularly challenging for those affected. The program is designed to offer employment opportunities to seniors, helping them stay active and earn a living.

In the video at the top of this webpage, a pastor’s concerns over the cuts.

VIDEO: Pineville nonprofit calls on community for help due to federal funding cuts

Pineville nonprofit calls on community for help due to federal funding cuts

©2025 Cox Media Group