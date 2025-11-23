Federal government recalls playpen over concerns of injuring babies

CHARLOTTE — If you’re a parent, you’ll want to listen up.

The federal government is recalling a playpen over concerns that babies are getting serious injuries or even suffocating.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the play yards made in China were sold on Amazon under the name ‘Anna Queen’.

Investigators said infants can become trapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress.

The company urges you to stop using it and contact the company for a refund.

