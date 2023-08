WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows will have to turn himself in by Friday in the Georgia election interference case.

That is the ruling Wednesday from a federal judge in Georgia.

Meadows, the former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, tried to delay his arrest while he fights to move his case to federal court.

However, a judge rejected his attempt calling his request improper and baseless.

Trump said he would turn himself in on Thursday.









