Feds drop lawsuit targeting big banks over Zelle fraud

CHARLOTTE — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has dismissed its lawsuit against Zelle’s operator and its owner banks.

The lawsuit was dropped March 4.

It had targeted Early Warning Services, the company behind the Zelle payments network, along with Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

The three banks are the primary financial institutions facilitating transactions through Zelle.

Initially filed in December, the suit accused the defendants of failing to adequately investigate fraud complaints and refusing to reimburse victims.

