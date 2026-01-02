Felon arrested after police recover firearm, cocaine in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police arrested a 36-year-old man early New Year’s Day after officers responded to a woman asking for help during an unrelated traffic stop.

According to the department, officers were clearing the stop around 4:15 a.m. when they were alerted by a female who needed assistance.

Police say the investigation led officers to a nearby apartment complex, where they located and identified the suspect, Kevin O’Brian Williamson, sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.

During a subsequent investigation, officers seized a Glock 43X handgun, two 9mm magazines, including one extended magazine, and 37 rounds of ammunition. Police also recovered approximately 11 grams of suspected cocaine, about 10 grams of suspected marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Williamson now faces multiple charges, including assault on a female, assault by strangulation, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police credited HPD Watch 3 officers with acting quickly to ensure the victim received medical care, locating the suspect within minutes, and removing both illegal drugs and a firearm from the community.

The department emphasized that Williamson is a convicted felon and said the arrest helped prevent further harm.

