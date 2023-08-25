Felon arrested again for selling Fentanyl and other drugs, Mooresville police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man in Mooresville was arrested on Wednesday for numerous drug charges, including selling Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone.

Police searched a residence on North Academy Street where they found Albert Rhyne Stewart, 57, who was selling Fentanyl from the house.

As a result of a search warrant, detectives seized near 30 grams of raw Fentanyl, 161 Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone pills, small amount of various other drugs, and $1,320 cash.

Stewart faces the following charges:

Three Counts of Trafficking Opiates

Three Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance

One Count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. ‘

When he was arrested on Wednesday, he was still on probation for a 2021 arrest related to other drug charges.

In 2019, Stewart was released from prison after 6 years due to numerous narcotics-related offenses. His criminal history dates back to 1987.

He was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $800,000 secured bond.

