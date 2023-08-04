Mugshots: 5 arrests made in major Waxhaw narcotics bust, sheriff says

WAXHAW, N.C. — Law enforcement officials seized hundreds of grams of narcotics, including fentanyl, meth, and crack, along with guns, and five arrests were made in a drug bust, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A multi-jurisdiction operation last week led authorities to a home of a convicted felon in the 9200 block of Mini Ranch Road in Waxhaw.

That was where deputies discovered over 290 grams of illicit fentanyl, 120 grams of methamphetamine, over 50 grams of crack cocaine, along with cash, pot, and multiple firearms.

The sheriff’s office said the following people were arrested and charged:

Christopher Coley, homeowner

Possession of Firearm by Felon (3 counts)

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule IV (2 counts)

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Probation Violation

Remains in custody under a secured bond of $192,000

Amanda Coley

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule IV (2 counts)

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Received a secured bond of $5,000 and is no longer in custody

Stacy Brewer

PWISD Sch II CS (two counts)

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Received a secured bond of $7,000 and is no longer in custody

Allyson Cook

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Remains in custody under a second bond of $2,000

Jose Ibarra

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Remains in custody under a second bond of $2,000

