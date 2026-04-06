FEMA awards $26M to buy out 75 flood‑damaged homes in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — FEMA has awarded more than $26 million to North Carolina to help eliminate flood risks for homeowners whose properties were severely damaged by storms.

Through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the state will use the funding to buy out 75 damaged homes in Henderson, Polk, and Yancey counties.

The buyouts are intended to relieve homeowners who are still responsible for mortgages and taxes on homes that are no longer livable.

FEMA says the action comes under the direction of the new Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, who has pushed for faster approval of long‑pending buyout requests.

In addition to the 75 homes funded now, FEMA said it is working to clear the remaining backlog and resolve eligibility issues that previously stalled applications, including complications caused by nearby road construction.

The newly funded buyouts include 53 homes in Yancey County, 18 in Henderson County, and four in Polk County. FEMA is covering 75% of the cost, with more awards expected in the coming weeks.

The agency said it will continue working with state partners to address remaining properties and strengthen long‑term flood resilience.

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