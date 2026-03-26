Gov. Josh Stein to discuss funding for Helene recovery

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is in Bakersville, North Carolina, on Thursday to talk about more funding for Helene recovery.

It’s been 18 months since the storm caused billions of dollars of damage across western North Carolina.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty is in Mitchell County, where projects are underway to rebuild homes near Spruce Pine.

Some families in the area are still living in campers after their homes were destroyed by flooding and fallen trees.

Near Bakersville, Faherty saw a construction project for a family of three who lost their home during the storm.

The Appalachia Service Project, which is funded by the state, is assisting that family.

The area, along with neighboring Avery County, was hit hard by the flooding.

Faherty spoke with resident Judy Burleson, who said she had water rushing under her home during the storm. Burleson lost her well, her roof, and her yard.

She is glad the governor is back in western North Carolina and knows what she’d say to him.

“I would say to help people out that are struggling just to get things fixed, to where we can get back to normal,” Burleson said.

The state has already provided $1.9 billion in funding for the Helene recovery.

The governor is expected to talk about next year’s budget.

Faherty will have details on the governor’s request for lawmakers at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

VIDEO: Helene: 1 Year Later

Helene: 1 Year Later

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