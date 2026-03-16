FEMA extends housing and rental aid for Helene survivors

FEMA has approved six‑month extensions for both direct temporary housing and rental assistance for North Carolina survivors of Tropical Storm Helene.

The extensions allow eligible residents in FEMA‑provided housing to remain through September 30, 2026, on a month‑to‑month basis as they work toward permanent housing.

Beginning March 29, 2026, occupants will be required to pay rent that gradually increases from 25% to the full HUD Fair Market Rate by October.

Rental assistance for displaced survivors is also extended through September 30, 2026.

This will give households more time to complete home repairs, settle insurance claims, or secure long‑term housing.

Since the storm, FEMA has provided housing units to 243 families and more than $23.6 million in rental assistance to over 6,100 households.

FEMA and state partners will continue coordinating recovery efforts throughout the extension period.

VIDEO: Families in western NC face abrupt eviction from FEMA homes

Families in western NC face abrupt eviction from FEMA homes

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