FEMA to help with disaster relief, recovery in York County

ROCK HILL, N.C. — FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be in York County over the next few weeks visiting homes impacted by Hurricane Helene and assisting with recovery information.

They’ll also help people through the application process for disaster relief. Teams will work in groups of two or more and will have appropriate identification.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is opening on Thursday.

The center will be at the York County Library,138 E. Black St., Rock Hill, S.C. 29730

Hours of operation: Oct. 31, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov 1-2, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Nov. 4-6, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Closed on Nov. 3.

