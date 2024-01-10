FEMA will help pay husband’s funeral bills after Action 9 story, widow says

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — A widow says FEMA has now agreed to help pay her husband’s funeral bills.

Linda Gail Whitley’s husband died from COVID-related pneumonia.

FEMA reimburses families for the funeral expenses for COVID deaths. But Whitley told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that the agency turned her down twice.

The first time was because of her name -- sometimes she goes by Linda, and other times, Gail.

The other time was because she paid for the funeral using money from her business instead of her personal account. It’s not clear why that was a problem.

Whitley said she provided paperwork hoping to clear up both issues, and it finally worked.

FEMA wouldn’t discuss her case with Stoogenke for privacy reasons.

FEMA says it “will continue to provide funeral assistance until Sept. 30, 2025, to those who have lost loved ones due to this pandemic.”

Questions? Call 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or click here to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: What is FEMA)

What is FEMA FEMA was created to help people after emergencies and natural disasters. (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group