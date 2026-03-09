FEMA works to remove temporary housing from western NC after Helene

HICKORY, N.C. — FEMA homes and campers could be seen being moved out of Hickory on Monday morning.

Officials told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the homes that were used to house people in western NC after Hurricane Helene are being moved out to be sold at auction.

The 243 households were licensed into a FEMA-provided temporary unit, officials said. As of Thursday, 220 families had moved out of the temporary housing and into longer-term housing.

FEMA also offered the sale of the home to its occupants as a housing solution. Sixty-five families have purchased their FEMA unit, officials said.

Officials said they are continuing to work with state and disaster case managers to help the storm survivors find housing.

Several drivers told Faherty that some of the homes are heading to Selma, Alabama, some are going to Greenville, Tennessee, and others are going to Cumberland, Maryland.

But the rest are being auctioned off.

FEMA officials said the excess units are posted on GSAauctions.gov.

WATCH: City Council to consider $3.5M project to preserve affordable housing for veterans

City Council to consider $3.5M project to preserve affordable housing for veterans

©2026 Cox Media Group