Female student attacks 2 teachers at Union County school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A female student attacked two teachers at Parkwood High School in Monroe on Thursday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. when the student began attacking one teacher. A second teacher intervened to assist and was also assaulted, deputies said.

Both teachers suffered injuries to their faces during the attack, but authorities confirmed that no one was stabbed.

The situation at Parkwood High School remains under investigation.

