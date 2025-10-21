Union County teachers to rally for higher pay amid budget constraints

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 200 Union County teachers are expected to call out tomorrow to demand higher pay, highlighting their frustration with the district’s current salary structure.

Union County Public Schools ranks 37th in the state for teacher pay, and teachers argue that a proposed $1,000 supplement is insufficient to reflect their high performance.

“Actions speak louder than words. The words are great and all, but now it’s time for some action,” said one veteran teacher, who asked to remain anonymous.

The district’s finance committee recently recommended a $1,000 supplement for certified teachers and staff, a reduction from the original $2,000 proposal made earlier this year. The district said the $1,000 supplement is $3.8M of its budget.

This supplement translates to an extra $100 a month, which teachers argue is inadequate after taxes, equating to only $17 to $18 a week.

Two weeks ago, the chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners wrote a letter indicating that the county could not approve the school district’s additional funding request of $14.6 million needed for the $2,000 supplements. Currently, 49% of its operating budget goes to education.

UCPS said the additional $8.8 million it received from the county will be used to pay for mandated increases needed to sustain operations, state and local salary increases, and charter school payments.

It was recommended that the $1,000 supplement for certified teachers and staff be implemented from November 2025 forward. This would be retroactive to July 2025.

Dr. Andrew Houlihan, Superintendent of Union County Public Schools, stated that the teacher supplement has always been the board and staff’s number one priority.

Teachers plan to demonstrate peacefully at the central office tomorrow. Union County Public Schools is aware of the planned demonstration and is monitoring absences as teachers prepare to make their voices heard.

The Finance Committee voted to send the proposal to the full board. The Board of Education will vote on the proposal at the November 6 meeting.

