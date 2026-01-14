Fentanyl pills found in suspect’s sock during Salisbury traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two Salisbury men were charged with drug-related offenses Sunday after one suspect fled the scene with fentanyl pressed pills hidden in his sock, officials said.

While patrolling on Salisbury Highway, deputies stopped a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Timothy James Little Jr. Another man, Thomas Hughes Robinson Jr., was also in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana, digital scales and cocaine inside.

During the search, the deputy said he noticed a bulge in Robinson’s sock. When he attempted to check it further, Robinson ran from the scene. He was later found hiding inside a dump trailer on Nabors Road and taken into custody.

Further investigation into the items in the sock revealed Robinson was hiding fentanyl pressed pills inside. He was arrested and charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses, including felony possession and trafficking of fentanyl, felony possession of cocaine, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

The driver, Little, was released after receiving citations for simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

