Major meth bust in Cabarrus County yields 30 pounds of drugs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County authorities seized thirty pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two suspects during a large-scale drug investigation last week.

The arrests were made following undercover operations, indicating a possible connection to drug trafficking organizations.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests of Guillermo Martinez-Herrera and Alexis Herrera-Roofe, both from Columbus, Ohio, after an extensive investigation.

Captain Chris Smith of the sheriff’s office noted that this kind of seizure is significant, as a single agency typically might not seize thirty pounds in a year.

“They seized it in the first week of 2026,” Smith remarked, emphasizing the scale of this operation.

The investigation involved undercover operations over several weeks that culminated in locating the methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Cabarrus County.

Law enforcement executed the stop after undercover detectives had made contact with a broker involved in drug trafficking, who arranged a meeting to facilitate the transaction.

Captain Smith explained the implications of the drug seizure on community safety.

He stated, “Everything from a domestic to robbery, homicide, specifically, more car-related break-ins, people are stealing to provide to support their habit. So when you got that significant amounts of drugs hitting the streets, it’s ultimately fueling those victim-based crimes, which ultimately impact all of the community.”

Both suspects are currently held on a $1million bond and are subject to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

Investigators suggested that the drugs may have originated from a border state, but specific details about their origin remain unconfirmed.

Both suspects are scheduled for hearings to address their bond status as the investigation continues.

Further developments in the case will be monitored by law enforcement as they uncover additional connections in the network linked to the seized drugs.

