Fight over Facebook post leads to shooting; 10-year-old treated for related injury

PAGELAND, S.C. — A 10-year-old girl was treated for an injury she received after her Pageland home was shot into, deputies say.

Detectives with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said it may have been due to an argument over a Facebook post. Unfortunately, the girl was inside the house when it happened.

Fredericka Moore said after hearing those shots, she soon heard deputies racing to her neighbor’s home.

“I was in my car,” she said. “I heard like a lot of gunshots, but then after that, it just got quiet for a minute.”

Detectives said around 8 p.m. Tuesday, someone drove up to the house on Edisto Street in Pageland. Then, they got out of the car and fired several bullets inside.

Investigators learned a father, a mother, and four kids were inside the house during the shooting. One of the kids, the 10-year-old girl, was hurt when shattered glass or some other sharp object hit her in the face.

Moore said the girl is her neighbor.

“I was hurt, I was panicking because I didn’t know whether she was alive or not,” Moore said. “‘Cause I didn’t want to run down there in the midst of it. But I was just praying a lot that she was OK. But come to find out that she was OK, though.”

Deputies said Adrein Bracey turned himself into detectives Wednesday afternoon. Moore is happy her neighbor survived.

“I’m grateful that she’s alive,” she said. “I’m just giving it all to the most high, that he protected her body, shielded her, and I’m glad she’s here. She doing OK.”

Bracey has been charged with six counts of attempted murder. Channel 9′s Tina Terry was told he could face more charges.

